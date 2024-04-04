The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.96. 2,717,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

