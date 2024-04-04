The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

