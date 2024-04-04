The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. 9,936,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661,107. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

