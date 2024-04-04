Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 9,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

