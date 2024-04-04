Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $580.22. 97,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

