Threshold Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $468.14 million and approximately $48.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00021684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,908.25 or 0.99985814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012307 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00132310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04244485 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $34,941,516.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

