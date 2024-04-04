Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) versus SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -55.89% -19.15% SemiLEDs -46.78% -166.93% -19.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.42 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A SemiLEDs $5.98 million 1.31 -$2.69 million ($0.56) -2.82

Volatility and Risk

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tigo Energy and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 584.47%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.