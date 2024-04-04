TokenFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $155.72 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $155.72 million and $24.38 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.14088029 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $24,676,087.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

