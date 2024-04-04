TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $450.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $446.11, with a volume of 3616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

