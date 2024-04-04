TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in TORM were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 7,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. BDL Capital Management purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in TORM by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TORM by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 294,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,096. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.15. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. TORM’s payout ratio is 57.10%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

