Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,521 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 491.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 63,211 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,671 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Celsius Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CELH traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $79.46. 6,149,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,417. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

