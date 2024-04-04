Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $378,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $36,022,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,140. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.