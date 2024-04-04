Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $577,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VNQI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 133,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
