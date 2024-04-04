Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,224 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,416,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 735,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

