Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.56. 1,946,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,883. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

