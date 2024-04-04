Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.00. 1,184,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,611. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

