Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE ANET traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,575. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,248 shares of company stock valued at $93,834,081. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.