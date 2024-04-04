Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $389.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

