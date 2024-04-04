Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 9,255,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

