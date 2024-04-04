Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 394,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,367 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 52,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,115. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

