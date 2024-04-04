Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 846,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

