Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. 4,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.91.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
