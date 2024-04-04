Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $22.38 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.05. 186,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,829. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.