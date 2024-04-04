Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 313,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 142,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

