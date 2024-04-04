Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. 1,121,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

