Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 247.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock remained flat at $35.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 68.89% and a return on equity of 66.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $1.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,486.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $448,648 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

