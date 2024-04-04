Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 582 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,425,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,932,664. The company has a market capitalization of $541.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

