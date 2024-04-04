Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.