Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) PT Raised to $21.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Noble Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $205.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

