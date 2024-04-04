TPG’s (TPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $45.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,398.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,513,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Company insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.