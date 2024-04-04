Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 31,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,610 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 5,891,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,736. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

