Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year High at $306.13

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.13 and last traded at $304.53, with a volume of 44779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

