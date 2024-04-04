Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.92.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $301.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

