Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

