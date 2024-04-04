Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

