Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.