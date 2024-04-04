Truist Financial Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $99.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,041,000 after purchasing an additional 729,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

