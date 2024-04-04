Truist Financial Cuts SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $89.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.01 on Monday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

