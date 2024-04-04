Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $38.96 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

