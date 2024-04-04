Truist Financial Trims Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Target Price to $54.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 80,466 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

