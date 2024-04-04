Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.78. 2,354,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

