Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $26,541,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $191.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,845. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.