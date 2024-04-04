Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.0 %

AMN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 174,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

