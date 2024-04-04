Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.27. 13,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,151. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.38. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

