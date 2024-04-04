Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 1,886 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $580.01. 280,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.11 and a 200-day moving average of $522.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

