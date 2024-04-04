Trust Point Inc. Invests $766,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Repligen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.70. 46,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

