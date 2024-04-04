Trust Point Inc. Invests $796,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,869 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.31. The company had a trading volume of 96,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,511. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $335.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

