Trust Point Inc. Invests $959,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.56. The stock had a trading volume of 655,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,205. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.