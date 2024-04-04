Trust Point Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock worth $9,585,217. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $169.45. 133,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,954. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.74. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

