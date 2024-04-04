Trust Point Inc. Makes New $919,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.63. 15,983,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,353,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

