Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,376,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 325.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 680,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 336,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

